On the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut paid tribute to her guru and said that he gave her a purpose when she was disillusioned by the world. Kangana on Tuesday took to Twitter to pen a tribute to Swami Vivekananda, and expressed how his teachings helped her in the time when she had no hope. National Education Policy 2020 Inspired by Philosophy of Swami Vivekananda, Says PM Narendra Modi

"When I was lost you found me, when I had no where to go you held my hand, when I was disillusioned by the world had no hope you gave me purpose. There is no being no God higher than you my Guru, you own every bit of my being.... #NationalYouthDay #SwamiVivekanandJayant," Kangana wrote. Earlier, the actress had shared her displeasure about the growing number of cases against her. National Youth Day 2021 Wishes and Messages Trend on Twitter: On Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, People Share His Quotes and Images to Extend Greetings of Rashtriya Yuva Diwas

Kangana Ranaut's Tribute to Her Guru Swami Vivekananda:

"Another day another case, various political parties investing in me like I am some minister, every day I face political slandering, legal battles and opposition without having the support system/ resources of a politician, even though my only love is cinema but I might have to," she had shared. Meanwhile, Kangana has started preparing for her next film, "Dhaakad". She will also be seen in the films "Thalaivi" and "Tejas".

