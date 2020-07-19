Taapsee Pannu is certainly miffed with Kangana Ranaut calling her a B grade actress. While she earlier took a dig at her contemporary by tweeting about grades and numbers, the Badla actress has now reacted to all her accusations in a lengthy chat with Hindustan Times. The actress has all the good reasons to be upset and believes Kangana and her sister, Rangoli Chandel are harassing her by discrediting all her work. While reacting to her claims of liking Karan Johar, Taapsee said, "The fact that you don’t hate someone she hates, is equivalent to ‘you like that person and you suck up to that person’? I don’t even know him behind formal ‘hi, hello, thank you’. How is this even logical? Taapsee Pannu Takes a Sly Dig at Kangana Ranaut Calling Her a B Grade Actress, Here's What She Said.

When asked to react on Kangana's claim of not getting enough work, Taapsee said, "In the last three years, I have been doing at least four films every year, and have five announced films right now. Who says I don’t get enough work? I decided to keep my career graph slow and steady and that’s exactly how it’s been going. Yes, I’ve been dropped out of films and replaced with star kids but the fact that Kangana and her sister (Rangoli Chandel) try to discredit me and my hard work, call me names, put wrong allegations on me, is actually an equal level of harassment, if not more."

Taapsee Pannu's Tweet

Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na 🤔 #MaLifeMaRulesMaShitMaPot — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 19, 2020

Taapsee later accused Kangana of milking Sushant's tragic demise by saying, "I refuse to be bitter. I refuse to take advantage of someone’s death for personal vendetta and I refuse to make a mockery out of the industry that gave me bread and identity." She further highlighted the episode of Pati Patni Aur Woh where she called out the makers for replacing her because it was unjust. "So, it’s not like I am scared to voice out problems and people do back you when you do it with right intentions," she added. Kangana Ranaut 'Willing' to Return her Padma Shri Award if Her Claims About Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Don't Come True.

The entire debate and the series of accusations started after Kangana in her new interaction with Republic TV tagged Taapsee and Swara as "needy outsiders". "For me, I have only to lose here (in Bollywood) because I know tomorrow they (movie mafia gangs) will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu and Swara Bhasker, who will get up and say, ‘Oh, only Kangana has a problem with nepotism, but we love Karan Johar’. If you love Karan Johar, why you both are B-grade actresses? You are better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday. You both are better actresses. Why don’t you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me how happy you are with the industry? So, I know this happens and the whole system will make me look like a mad person," she said and probably ignited a new verbal war in B-town.

