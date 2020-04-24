Taimur Interrupts Dad Saif Ali Khan's Interview Again and We Say Keep 'Em Coming Timmy (Watch Video)

Taimur Interrupts Saif (Photo Credits: YouTube)

One of the most viral videos of all time is that of a dad being interrupted by his kids while he is on a video call working from home. Well, move over. Our Bollywood hero Saif Ali Khan could totally relate to it, as the actor has the same experience with Taimur. Taimur interrupted dad Saif while he was on a video interview. No, we are talking about a few-days-old incident. Timmy has done it AGAIN. Saif was speaking with Rajeev Masand when Taimur walked in on the camera and asked a question to his dad. The journalist was left laughing.

Taimur asked a question to Saif off-camera, first. When his father did not really comprehend what the little kiddo was complaining about, Taimur walked in on camera to explain it better. We still do not know what Taimur was up to. 'Taimur's On Potty', Saif Ali Khan's Reason for Not Bringing His Little Tot on National Television Will Leave You in Splits (Watch Video).

Check Out This GIF of Taimur:

Check Out The Video Here:

Earlier, during Saif's interview with Times Now, Taimur had walked in on camera

#Live & #Exclusive | Watch: The SPECIAL GUEST Taimur joins his dad (Saif Ali Khan) wearing the Hulk mask and gloves on @thenewshour. He's loving the interview. | #21DayLakshmanRekha pic.twitter.com/zoN0nCPNiY — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) March 25, 2020

Saif and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, make sure to not manipulate Taimur's stardom. In another interview, Saif said, "I think she’s [Kareena] very conscious not to manipulate his stardom to suit her own enterprise. She’s very instinctively never done that, and won’t let me do it.”