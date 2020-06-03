Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Pics of the 'Pataudi Family Tree' Made By Niece Inaaya Naumi Kemmu!

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Since Kareena Kapoor Khan has joined Instagram, her fans are totally thrilled with her feed. The Bollywood actress keeps it simple, homely and non-glam when it comes to her posts. She often posts about her family members and friends on the app. Recently, she shared beautiful pictures featuring her niece, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The prettty daughter of Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu flaunted her 'Pataudi family tree' picture.

In the snaps shared by the diva, we can see Inaaya holding the adorable family tree art that she made. She pasted the pictures of her family members. Mini snaps of her parents, Kareena, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Pataudi, Sara Ali Khan along with others are seen here. 'My beautiful niece' wrote Kareena. Check out the snaps below.

Kareena's Post:

Well, all was not rosy for Bebo for a while now as her latest Instagram posts created quite a stir. Her post supporting 'Black Lives Matter' did not go down well with some, as she kept mum regarding the issues burning in India. Post receiving backlash for selective outrage, she subtly responded by sharing 'All Lives Matter' posts and also one on the Nisarga Cyclone in Mumbai. It seems like the actress is over the negative response and is basking into some fam time already! Also, when will fans get to see adorable pics of Bebo and Inaaya together?