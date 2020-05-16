Tara Sutaria Shares A Sexy Throwback Bikini Picture and...Haye Marjaavaan

Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Throwback pictures have come to the rescue of many celebs, during the lockdown, to maintain engagement and traction on social media. Marjaavaan actress Tara Sutaria took to her Instagram page to share hot bikini pictures from one of her previous photoshoots. Tagging the photographer, Rahul Jhangiani, she wrote that she is missing. We are guessing she's missing this beach life. Tara Sutaria Shares a Collage of All the Tempting Food She Loved to Make in Quarantine (View Pic).

In the hot photo, Tara can be seen wearing a bikini with polka dots. She is posting in crystal clear sapphire blue water of Maldives. The photoshoot was done for the Global Spa magazine. Masakali 2.0 Song: AR Rahman Takes a Dig at Sidharth Malhotra, Tara Sutaria's Remix Track; Shares a Note Along With The Original Song!

Check Out Tara Sutaria's Instagram Post Here:

View this post on Instagram Missing 🏖🌊🐚👙☀️ @rahuljhangiani A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on May 16, 2020 at 7:25am PDT

Check Out The Magazine Cover For Which The Photoshoot Took Place:

View this post on Instagram 🐚🌴☀️🌊🌸 @globalspa_mag @rahuljhangiani A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on Mar 20, 2020 at 6:41am PDT

Here Are Some Fun Moments Featuring Tara Sutaria and the Photographer Rahul

View this post on Instagram Casual work day ft. @rahuljhangiani 🌊📸🐚🌺✨ A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on Feb 16, 2020 at 6:17pm PST

Here Is Another Hot Pic From The Aforementioned Photoshoot:

View this post on Instagram 🦋🦋🦋 A post shared by TARA💫 (@tarasutaria) on Mar 25, 2020 at 3:48am PDT

Tara, of course, looks hot but she has also faced criticism. "People do say hurtful things every now and then. Some people called me anorexic when I did SOTY 2. A little while later, I put on 2-3 kilos and they were like, she's put on weight. People are never going to be satisfied and I think they just want to pull you down. That's something I have come to terms with it. It used to bother me a lot in the beginning," the actress said in an interview.