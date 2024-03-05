Tera Kya Hoga Lovely: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Ileana D’Cruz, Karan Kundrra and Randeep Hooda’s Film!

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely is a social dramedy directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, which is slated to release on March 8, 2024. Starring Ileana D'Cruz, Karan Kundrra and Randeep Hooda, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely is set against the backdrop of Haryana and sheds light on India's obsession with fair skin. Going by the trailer, the upcoming film is packed with emotions, drama, and important social messages. Tera Kya Hoga Lovely Trailer: Ileana D’Cruz and Randeep Hooda Present a Compelling Take on India’s Beauty Standards and Dowry Dilemmas, Movie To Release on March 8 (Watch Video)
Balwinder Singh Janjua has not only directed the movie but also written the story along with Rupinder Chahal, Anil Rodhan, and Kunal Mandekar. On the other hand, the movie is produced by Sony Pictures Films India. Ahead of the film's theatrical release, let's take a look at some of its key details. Tera Kya Hoga Lovely: Randeep Hooda, Ileana D’cruz’s Film to Be Screened at the 53rd IFFI
Cast
