Tera Kya Hoga Lovely: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Ileana D’Cruz, Karan Kundrra and Randeep Hooda’s Film!

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely is a social dramedy directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, which is slated to release on March 8, 2024. Starring Ileana D'Cruz, Karan Kundrra and Randeep Hooda, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely is set against the backdrop of Haryana and sheds light on India's obsession with fair skin. Going by the trailer, the upcoming film is packed with emotions, drama, and important social messages. Tera Kya Hoga Lovely Trailer: Ileana D’Cruz and Randeep Hooda Present a Compelling Take on India’s Beauty Standards and Dowry Dilemmas, Movie To Release on March 8 (Watch Video)

Balwinder Singh Janjua has not only directed the movie but also written the story along with Rupinder Chahal, Anil Rodhan, and Kunal Mandekar. On the other hand, the movie is produced by Sony Pictures Films India. Ahead of the film's theatrical release, let's take a look at some of its key details. Tera Kya Hoga Lovely: Randeep Hooda, Ileana D’cruz’s Film to Be Screened at the 53rd IFFI

Cast

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely stars Ileana D'Cruz and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. It also stars Karan Kundrra and Naveen Jagbir Sandhu in pivotal roles.

Plot

The upcoming movie is set against the backdrop of Haryana and sheds light on India's fixation with fair skin. Ileana stars as a dusky girl who fights against the system that values fair skin, and Randeep as a police officer who is against dowry and tries his best to tackle crimes related to it. On the other hand, Karan plays the role of Ileana's close friend in the upcoming movie.

Watch the trailer of Tera Kya Hoga Lovely:

Release date

The film is set to be released in theatres on International Women's Day, that is, March 8, 2024.

Review

The reviews for Tera Kya Hoga Lovely are not out yet. LatestLY will update y'all as soon as the review of the film is out.

