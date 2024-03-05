Tera Kya Hoga Lovely: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Ileana D’Cruz, Karan Kundrra and Randeep Hooda’s Film!

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, and is slated to release on March 8, 2024.

Bollywood Mamta Naik| Mar 05, 2024 10:48 AM IST
A+
A-
Tera Kya Hoga Lovely: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Ileana D’Cruz, Karan Kundrra and Randeep Hooda’s Film!
Tera Kya Hoga Lovely (Photo Credits: IMDb)

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely is a social dramedy directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, which is slated to release on March 8, 2024. Starring Ileana D'Cruz, Karan Kundrra and Randeep Hooda, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely is set against the backdrop of Haryana and sheds light on India's obsession with fair skin. Going by the trailer, the upcoming film is packed with emotions, drama, and important social messages. Tera Kya Hoga Lovely Trailer: Ileana D’Cruz and Randeep Hooda Present a Compelling Take on India’s Beauty Standards and Dowry Dilemmas, Movie To Release on March 8 (Watch Video)

Balwinder Singh Janjua has not only directed the movie but also written the story along with Rupinder Chahal, Anil Rodhan, and Kunal Mandekar. On the other hand, the movie is produced by Sony Pictures Films India. Ahead of the film's theatrical release, let's take a look at some of its key details. Tera Kya Hoga Lovely: Randeep Hooda, Ileana D’cruz’s Film to Be Screened at the 53rd IFFI

Cast

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely sta>

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Ileana D’Cruz, Karan Kundrra and Randeep Hooda’s Film!

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, is produced by Sony Pictures Films India, and is slated to release on March 8, 2024.

Bollywood Mamta Naik| Mar 05, 2024 10:48 AM IST
A+
A-
Tera Kya Hoga Lovely: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date – All You Need To Know About Ileana D’Cruz, Karan Kundrra and Randeep Hooda’s Film!
Tera Kya Hoga Lovely (Photo Credits: IMDb)

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely is a social dramedy directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua, which is slated to release on March 8, 2024. Starring Ileana D'Cruz, Karan Kundrra and Randeep Hooda, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely is set against the backdrop of Haryana and sheds light on India's obsession with fair skin. Going by the trailer, the upcoming film is packed with emotions, drama, and important social messages. Tera Kya Hoga Lovely Trailer: Ileana D’Cruz and Randeep Hooda Present a Compelling Take on India’s Beauty Standards and Dowry Dilemmas, Movie To Release on March 8 (Watch Video)

Balwinder Singh Janjua has not only directed the movie but also written the story along with Rupinder Chahal, Anil Rodhan, and Kunal Mandekar. On the other hand, the movie is produced by Sony Pictures Films India. Ahead of the film's theatrical release, let's take a look at some of its key details. Tera Kya Hoga Lovely: Randeep Hooda, Ileana D’cruz’s Film to Be Screened at the 53rd IFFI

Cast

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely stars Ileana D'Cruz and Randeep Hooda in the lead roles. It also stars Karan Kundrra and Naveen Jagbir Sandhu in pivotal roles.

Plot

The upcoming movie is set against the backdrop of Haryana and sheds light on India's fixation with fair skin. Ileana stars as a dusky girl who fights against the system that values fair skin, and Randeep as a police officer who is against dowry and tries his best to tackle crimes related to it. On the other hand, Karan plays the role of Ileana's close friend in the upcoming movie.

Watch the trailer of Tera Kya Hoga Lovely:

 

Release date

The film is set to be released in theatres on International Women's Day, that is, March 8, 2024.

Review

The reviews for Tera Kya Hoga Lovely are not out yet. LatestLY will update y'all as soon as the review of the film is out.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2024 10:48 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Ileana D'Cruz Karan Kundrra Randeep Hooda Tera Kya Hoga Lovely Tera Kya Hoga Lovely Trailer
You might also like
Lohri 2024: From Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to Parineeti and Raghav, B-Town Couples Who Will Celebrate Their First Lohri Together!
Bollywood

Lohri 2024: From Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to Parineeti and Raghav, B-Town Couples Who Will Celebrate Their First Lohri Together!
Lohri 2024: From Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to Parineeti and Raghav, B-Town Couples Who Will Celebrate Their First Lohri Together!
Bollywood

Lohri 2024: From Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra to Parineeti and Raghav, B-Town Couples Who Will Celebrate Their First Lohri Together!
Ram Temple Inauguration: From Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Kangana Ranaut, Here's The Complete List of Celebrities Invited to Ayodhya’s Consecration Ceremony
Bollywood

Ram Temple Inauguration: From Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to Kangana Ranaut, Here's The Complete List of Celebrities Invited to Ayodhya’s Consecration Ceremony
Year Ender 2023: From Ileana D’Cruz to Swara Bhasker, Bollywood Celebs Who Embraced Parenthood in 2023
Entertainment

Year Ender 2023: From Ileana D’Cruz to Swara Bhasker, Bollywood Celebs Who Embraced Parenthood in 2023
Year–Ender 2023: From Rubina Dilaik’s Pregnancy to Elvish Yadav’s Snake Venom Case – See TV Celebs Who Made Headlines This Year!
TV

Year–Ender 2023: From Rubina Dilaik’s Pregnancy to Elvish Yadav’s Snake Venom Case – See TV Celebs Who Made Headlines This Year!
Year–Ender 2023: From Rubina Dilaik’s Pregnancy to Elvish Yadav’s Snake Venom Case – See TV Celebs Who Made Headlines This Year!
TV

Year–Ender 2023: From Rubina Dilaik’s Pregnancy to Elvish Yadav’s Snake Venom Case – See TV Celebs Who Made Headlines This Year!
Google Trends Google Trends
Al Nassr
50K+ searches
Sheffield United vs Arsenal
50K+ searches
Arsenal
20K+ searches
Shehbaz Sharif
20K+ searches
Women's Day
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
Google Trends Google Trends
Al Nassr
50K+ searches
Sheffield United vs Arsenal
50K+ searches
Arsenal
20K+ searches
Shehbaz Sharif
20K+ searches
Women's Day
20K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma