Thappad Movie: Review, Cast, Box Office Prediction, Budget, Story, Trailer, Music of Taapsee Pannu’s Social-Drama

Photo Credit: Twitter

After two acclaimed hits (Mulk and Article 15) Anubhav Sinha is back with yet another social-drama titled Thappad. Starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, the film is slated for a theatrical release in India on February 28. With its trailer gaining raving response from the audience, Thappad is expected to be yet another relevant movie in Sinha's name. The film is all set to enjoy a solo Bollywood release but might struggle at the box-office as per the trade experts. The trailer attracted controversy over its comparison being made with Shahid Kapoor's blockbuster hit Kabir Singh. Many called it the answer to the misogynistic Sandeep Vanga film. Taapsee Pannu on Why Sustainable Fashion Is Cool, Repurposing One Designer Ensemble After Another for Thappad Promotions.

Ayushmann Khurana's last week release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has slowed down at the BO which is a good sign for the Taapsee Pannu film to make a stronghold at the box-office, The early reviews are out and critics are praising the Anubhav Sinha movie for all the right reasons. Thappad is expected cash in on the positive word of mouth publicity. Just before you plan to watch the Taapsee Pannu starrer in the cinema hall near you, here is everything you need to know about Thappad. Thappad: Aamir Khan Congratulates Late Actress Reema Lagoo’s Daughter Mrunmayee for the Release of Her First Writing Assignment.

Cast

The film stars Taapsee Pannu playing the lead role of middle-class newly married woman Amrita. While Pavail Gulati plays her on-screen husband. It also stars Dia Mirza, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Ram Kapoor and Kumud Mishra among others in supporting roles.

Story

The film is about Amrita, a married woman who files for divorce over her husband who slaps her in front of family gathering. This is a fight of her dignity and conveys a message to stand against domestic violence.

Trailer

Here is the Official Trailer of Thappad

Music

Thappad has only a single soundtrack titled 'Ek Tukda Dhoop'. It is performed by Raghav Chaitanya with lyrics written by Shakeel Azmi.

Ek Tukda Dhoop

Budget

Thappad is made on an estimated budget of Rs 15 crore including print and advertising cost. The Anubhav Sinha film needs to cross the Rs 20 crore mark to be an average hit.

Box-office prediction

The cons of releasing a social film is its lack of entertainment value and which is why the film would not cater to a mass audience. We predict Thappad's opening day collection to be somewhere around Rs 2-2.5 crore. It would barely rake Rs 8 crore by the opening weekend.

Movie Review

Reviewing the Taapsee Pannu film, Sreeju Sudhakaran of LatestLY wore 'Thappad may revolve around an ill-thought slap on the cheek of a loved one, but the film is more of a resounding slap on the male privilege and societal complacency. Well-written, well-directed and well-performed, with Taapsee in excellent form, Thappad completes Anubhav Sinha's hattrick of effectively-made social dramas. Do not miss this! Click here to read our complete review of the film.