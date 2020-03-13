The Wife-Till Death Do Us Part Teaser: Gurmeet Choudhary-Sayani Datta's Urban Horror Film Looks Intriguing But Not Scary! (Watch Video)

The Wife-Till Death Do Us Part Teaser Stills (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Bollywood is honestly struggling to give us a thrilling horror film as of now. Barring from a few here and there, there are no new films in this genres made in last few years, able to make the desired impact. However, all hopes are not lost as we have another brand new urban horror flick ready in this beat. The first teaser of The Wife- Till Death Do Us Part starring Gurmeet Choudhary and Sayani Datta is here. Bhoot Part One – The Haunted Ship Movie Review: Vicky Kaushal’s Horror Film Runs Out of Good Scares Before An Absurd Third Act.

The teaser video does not show the actors but a series of events that must are creepy. In one of the shots with bats screeching and dogs barking in the backdrop, we see a lady standing in window of a high-rise buliding. She is ready to jump. We are then taken into what looks like CCTV footage where a sound of crashing down is heard. Then a scene also shows feet hanging in the air, which looks like suicide. Watch it below.

The Wife- Till Death Do Us Part Teaser Video:

That's all the teaser had for now, sans the lead stars. It looked intriguing but it surely was not scary at all. With the usual horror film background music, it had that spooky effect but it has to have more to impress the audience. It won't be an exaggeration to say that this looks more like a thriller than the horror film. Not to forget, there is a film called 'Til Death Do Us Part' which is a 2017 American psychological thriller film. This same line is the tagline of this flick as well.

Directed by Sarmad Khan, it is a Halloween 2020 release. The makers might give a bit of more insight into the story with the cast into it in the next teaser. Let's wait for the next video to finally make us jump from the chair!