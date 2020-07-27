COVID-19 lockdown in India has lasted for five months now. Along with other industries, cinema industry also largely got affected by the same. Although, the projects are now back on the floor with social distancing rules and restrictions, there is a still long way to go to go back to normalcy. Theatre business has been particularly affected by shutting for almost close to half a year. However, if latest reports are anything to go by, they will reopen by August 2020. Rajasthan Film Body Requests Tax Relief From Government, Uttarakhand Film Body Seeks Benefits For OTT Content Creation.

Trade Analyst Komal Nahta shared this piece of information on his Twitter account. He wrote, "Great news. Cinemas to get permission to reopen from 1st August, says a reliable source." Check out the tweet below.

Komal Nahta's Tweet:

Great news. Cinemas to get permission to reopen from 1st August, says a reliable source. — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) July 26, 2020

Although it will be a delight to get to see cinema halls reopening, it is yet to see how will the audience respond to it. Even while the lockdown is eased, the rising coronavirus cases are only making it difficult for people to step of the house. On the other hand, the filmmakers have found an alternate solution to releasing of new films by tying up with top most streaming platforms. Many makers ditched the theatrical releases and allowed their films to release on OTT. Stay tuned for more updates on this front.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2020 09:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).