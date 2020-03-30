This Indian Pop Singer Hums Her Own Popular Song To Explain The Lockdown Situation! Watch Video!

Shweta Shetty's Deewane To Deewane Hai number had Become a rage of sorts (Image Credit: Facebook)

When Shweta Shetty made our feet tap with her popular song Deewane To Deewane in 1998, she certainly had no idea that the song would one day encapsulate a certain unsavoury situation in the country. Today, when the nation, as indeed the entire world, is engulfed by the panic and anxiety of the Coronavirus scare, the 50-year-old singer hums the song again to explain the lockdown situation.

Shweta took to Instagram to express. " When the lockdown makes you feel and look like the title of a song you sang in 98." In this hour of crisis when gloom is so palpable, Shweta crooning her own number has brought a smile on our face. With her voice and personality as hatke as ever, Shweta 's crooing Deewane To Deewane number once again has certainly made our day!

It's the same number that had become a rage of sorts in the year 98 and Shweta was undoubtedly the celebrated queen of Indian pop scene. Here's the original rendition.

The yoga enthusiast that she is, Shweta shows how yoga benefits both the mind as well as the body to rid oneself of anxiety, depression and imbalance in the system. Here's the dusky beauty seen performing various asanas.

We hope that we overcome the challenging situation soon and get back to normalcy by spreading love, compassion and care for each other. For now, tell us fans how did you like Shweta's rendition in the comment section below.