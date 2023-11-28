In a career spanning almost two decades, actress Katrina Kaif has given many blockbusters making her one of the biggest stars in Bollywood. Talking about what she looks forward to doing even though she’s touching the highs of highs, the actress said bettering herself as an artiste and making sure I do not fall into my own traps of trying to repeat myself or trying to maintain or sustain any image. Tiger 3 Trailer: New Promo of Salman Khan–Katrina Kaif Starrer To Drop on October 16 at THIS Time; Check Out ‘Tiger’s’ New Look From Maneesh Sharma’s Film (View Pic).

Asked when you attain such high stardom, what do you look forward to from there, Katrina told IANS: “Firstly, I think the love and the support that I've gotten from the audiences is incredible. It's phenomenal and it will always be something which will always be one of the most special, special achievements I think or special occurrences. I would call it rather in my life as an artist. But I think there is no certainty. You see ups and you see downs as an actor.”

“And you need to know how to ride that out and how to have perseverance and to continue to follow it and to perform and deliver in each film that comes, no matter what the outcome is,” added the actress.

Katrina, who has worked in blockbusters such as Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?, Namastey London, Partner, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Bang Bang and the Tiger franchise to name a few, said that she is extremely happy and grateful for the way her journey has been and how wonderful it has been.

