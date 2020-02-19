Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani Spotted Leaving Together From a Restaurant Post Dinner Date (View Pics)

Tiger Shroff And Disha Patani (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani have often made joint appearances for various events. Not just that, be it mid-week lunch or dinner date or movie outing, these two have never been shy of stepping out together. In fact, there have been times when Disha was also spotted spending time with Tiger’s family. Then why this lovely duo can’t make their relationship official, is what fans wonder. It has been a long, long time since rumours of Tiger and Disha’s relationship have been rounds. However, these two have always remained tight-lipped about this saga. Disha Patani Denies Dating Tiger Shroff; Says He’s Playing Very Hard to Get.

Disha Patani was spotted with Tiger Shroff last evening, as they were leaving together from a restaurant post their dinner date. This rumoured couple was spotted outside Hakkasan in Bandra, Mumbai. Tiger sported a half-sleeved striped shirt that he teamed with khakee pants and shoes. Disha looked stunning as ever in a floral print bodycon dress. This couple never ever fails to give major fashion goals. Check out Tiger and Disha’s pictures below. Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are Just 'Good Friends' Who Enjoy Frequent Movie Dates - View Pics.

In an interview with Mirror, when Disha Patani was asked about her rumoured relationship with Tiger Shroff, she had responded saying, “What relationship?” On the work front, Disha Patani has been roped as the lead actress in Salman Khan starrer, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film is scheduled to be released during the time of Eid in 2021. Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of Baaghi 3, which is all set to hit the big screens next month.