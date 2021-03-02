Tiger Shroff is an amazing case study. Whatever he lacks as an actor, he compensates it perfectly with his neat action chops and mind-blowing dance moves. Someone who idolises the ultimate superstar of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan, who himself is a complete package, Tiger has mastered the art of playing his strengths amazingly well. Hence, you will find him doing stunts even in a romantic movie and still fall for it. That's the magic of this youngest superstar of Bollywood. Good to See Tiger Shroff, Vidyut Jammwal Doing Their Own Stunts: Thai Martial Artist-actor Tony Jaa

It is only obvious and correct to talk about the rehearsed stunts Tiger keeps performing at his gym or other places in real life. He never lets the action tag slip from him, be it reel or real. So on his birthday today, we have compiled 10 such videos which have Tiger turning into Rambo and also become India's answer to Tony Jaa.

This is what he missed being on the set during the lockdown

This made our head spin

You don't want to mess with Tiger Shroff

That was a nice touch, Tiger!

The one time he fought against his ownself

When jumping over feet was a 'piece of cake'

Crediting editing for nothing

When Tiger Shroff doubles up as CGI

Tiger Shroff can also be a case study on how hardworking an actor can be. This young guy who turned 31 today, leaves no stone unturned to make sure that his action-loving fans get what they pay for. Bollywood sure needs such a dedicated guy.

