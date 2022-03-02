Bollywood's charismatic hero Tiger Shroff turns a year old and fans are flooding the internet with birthday messages sending love and blessings for the Baaghi actor. Tiger Shroff's upcoming movies are some of the big-budget releases and we are here to take a look at the films of the B-town star which will entertain the moviegoers in the coming years. Tiger is undoubtedly the industry's established action hero now after Akshay Kumar and the actor is a well-trained, martial arts expert as well to say the least. Tiger made his Bollywood debut with Sabbir Khan's directorial Heropanti. Poori Gal Baat: Tiger Shroff and Mouni Roy’s Chemistry and Style Are Top-Notch in This Punjabi Song (Watch Video).

He reunited with the filmmaker for Baaghi and thereafter worked with him for the third time in the dance movie Munna Michael received mixed reviews from critics and audiences but Tiger’s image of an action-dance hero boosted. Ahmed Khan directed action-packed Baaghi 2 and 3 did well at Box Office but Tiger’s blockbuster hit came alongside his idol Hrithik Roshan with War that grossed 300 Cr. On Tiger Shroff's 32nd Birthday, Let's take a look at every upcoming film of the Bollywood superstar. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Tiger Shroff Is Elated to Work With Akshay Kumar, Says ‘My Father Always Tells Me to Follow His Example’

Heropanti 2

Heropanti 2 (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Tiger Shroff's Bollywood entry was with Heropanti and the makers have announced a sequel to this movie. Heropanti 2 stars Marjaavaan actress Tara Sutaria as the female lead. Choreographer turned action film director Ahmed Khan to direct Tiger Shroff once again after Baaghi 3.

Ganapath Part 1

Ganapath Release Date (Photo Credits: YouTube)

Queen fame Vikas Bahl is all set to direct an action thriller titled Ganapath Part 1 with none other than Tiger Shroff and the film's official poster has already done rounds on social media. The gangster drama stars Tiger's Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon as the female lead and is all set to hit theatres on December 23. It will be the first film of the Ganapath trilogy.

Baaghi 4

Tiger Shroff With Sajid Nadiadwala and Ahmed Khan (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After the success of Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff and Ahmed Khan have confirmed to work in the fourth Baaghi movie. The action-packed franchise is moving forward and fans can't wait to get updated with further news on Baaghi 4.

Rambo Remake

Tiger Shroff's Rambo Remake Poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Tiger Shroff will play the Indian Rambo in an action-entertainer directed by War director Sidharth Anand. Touted to be the official Indian remake of Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo series Hindi remake, Sylvester Stallone is elated that Tiger Shroff is the right choice for the Rambo remake.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (Photo Credits: Pooja Entertainment/YouTube Stills)

Bollywood's two martial arts experts Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are teaming up for the first time ever in Ali Abbas Zafar's upcoming action flick Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The two even announced the news with an action-filled teaser.

LatestLY and team wish the action hunk a blessed birthday, may you keep entertaining fans with your films to come in coming years.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2022 09:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).