Systemic trolling on social media has become a menace. These people on Twitter make it their life's mission to dig up old stuff and try to pass it off as a current phenomenon. The Kangana Ranaut-Urmila Matondkar controversy has divided everyone. On Kangana's incessant drug use in Bollywood rant on Twitter, Urmila had responded saying she should also talk about the same problem in her state. To this Kangan made an irresponsible remark calling Urmila a soft porn star. Now an old Amul ad is being circulated on social media. This ad dates back to 1995, the year Rangeela released.  Urmila Matondkar Joins the Nepotism Debate in the Industry, Says She Was Discriminated Against More by the Media than Film Fraternity

Many on Twitter slammed people spreading this rumour by correcting their mistake. Back in 1995, this was Amul's way of saying how the child artist from Masoom has grown up to become an adult in Rangeela.

Giving some context....

Even Anurag Kashyap spoke up against it

Hopefully, now all the misgivings and misunderstandings have been cleared.

