Actress Urvashi Rautela on Wednesday posted a thank-you note for UFC fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, for taking out time to attend her pre-birthday bash. Urvashi celebrates her birthday on February 25. "Thanks a billion for this epic birthday surprise to my dear friend Khabib Nurmagomedov and my brother Yashraj Rautela. I just wanna say to Khabib that you are the epitome of dominance and you are the Dagestani mauler. I'd like to thank your father Mr. Abdulmanap, for raising a person like you. Inspector Avinash: Urvashi Rautela Wraps Up the First Schedule of Randeep Hooda Starrer Series.

Everyone knows that you are the first Muslim to win a UFC title and the biggest Russian athlete worldwide. All I wanna say is that you are the biggest fighter in the history of UFC, so thank you so much for making my day super special and this is the best birthday present. Thank you," Urvashi wrote. Urvashi Rautela Celebrates 34 Million Followers on Instagram; Shares Her Video Feeding a Crocodile

Urvashi Rautela Pens Appreciation Post for Khabib Nurmagomedov

The actress is currently shooting for the upcoming web series Inspector Avinash, starring Randeep Hooda. She also has an international project with Egyptian actor Mohamad Ramadan besides the bilingual thriller Black Rose and a Hindi remake of the Tamil hit, Thirutu Payale 2.

