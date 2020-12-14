Actress Urvashi Rautela has announced her goals for the upcoming year on social media, and it is all about self-love. Urvashi posted a portrait picture on Instagram, where she is seen smiling at the camera dressed in a saree. "Setting unconditional self-love as one of my 2021 goals…" she wrote alongside the image. Urvashi Rautela Gets Tested for COVID-19 with a Smile on Her Face (Watch Video)

She shared another picture in the same outfit and wrote: "Current status: fearlessly unbothered by the opinion of others. How much of your personality are you hiding because of a fear of other people's judgement?" Urvashi Rautela Compares Squats Exercise with Life’s Mantra of Ups and Downs (Watch Video)

Check Out Urvashi Rautela's Instagram Post Below:

Urvashi recently featured in a music video, "Teri load ve", sung by Singga, and composed by Tipu Sultan. She is now looking forward to the release of her Telugu film "Black Rose".

