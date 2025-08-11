Bollywood star Varun Dhawan revealed he had the best morning as he spent some time in the green “Punjab de khet.” Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a string of pictures of himself sitting in the farm during sunrise. “Punjab De Khet… Best morning hogaya,” Varun, who is currently busy with his upcoming film Border 2, wrote as the caption. ‘Border 2’: Varun Dhawan Wraps Up Amritsar Schedule of His Upcoming War Epic (See Pics)

On August 6, the actor revealed that he concluded the Amritsar schedule of his upcoming war epic. The makers of the film took to their social media, and shared several pictures and a video from the wrap up party from the sets in Amritsar. In the video, Varun said, “It’s a wrap but Bharat Mata ki Jai”. The actor then went ahead to cut the cake. The team also visited the Golden temple to seek blessings. Earlier, Varun had shared some peaceful moments from his visit to Punjab’s farms earlier. Alongside the images, he wrote, “Punjab Punjab Punjab”.

While Border was based on the events of Battle of Longewala, Border 2 is presumably based on the Kargil War which occurred in 1999. The conflict between the two countries was mostly limited. During early 1999, Pakistani troops infiltrated across the Line of Control (LoC) and occupied Indian territory mostly in the Kargil district. India responded by launching a major military and diplomatic offensive to drive out the Pakistani infiltrators. ‘Border 2’: Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty Join Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan for Third Schedule at Pune’s National Defence Academy (NDA); Makers Confirm 2026 Release.

The film, which is helmed by Anurag Singh, is the sequel to the 1997 film Border, an epic war film, based on the events of Battle of Longewala (1971). Directed by J. P. Dutta, the film is set during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It stars Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Akshaye Khanna, Sudesh Berry, Puneet Issar, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Tabu, Raakhee, Pooja Bhatt and Sharbani Mukherjee.

