Vicky Kaushal has posed for Hello! magazine's latest issue and looks like a bomb on their cover page. The young lad, who has been sweating out a lot these days can be seen in a colourful denim shirt as the cover boy. There's also another pic in which the URI actor is posing in a blue shacket and we are floored. Malaika Arora Is the Epitome of Sass as She Glamorously Poses for a Magazine (View Pics).

Vicky Kaushal for Hello!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HELLO! India (@hellomagindia)

Hottie, Isn't He?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HELLO! India (@hellomagindia)

