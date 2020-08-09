Nothing stays hidden in Bollywood, not even relationships. Now, you might be wondering, why are we saying this? Well, as we are about to give you a spicy B-town scoop on the same lines. While you are sitting at your home on a Sunday like a couch potato, it is Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal who decided to meet his rumoured ladylove Katrina Kaif. Yep, even amid the lockdown, the handsome hunk drove to his speculated girlfriend's house and we are not at all kidding. A few pics of Kaushal arriving in his car at Kat's residence has made it to be web and seems like it's reunion time for the lovebirds. Vicky Kaushal Dating Katrina Kaif? Here's What a Friend has to Say about their New Relationship.

In the photos, Vicky can be seen in a subtle green pullover which he paired along with black trackpants. The actor can also be seen adhering to the guidelines laid by the government and so has worn a mask. Talking about VicKat, rumours of the two going strong has been doing rounds from quite a long time. However, none of the two has officially confirmed that they are seeing each other. From their chemistry in public to their togetherness at the Holi bash this year, both of them have hinted enough. Katrina Kaif's Birthday Wish For Rumoured Boyfriend Vicky Kaushal Is Full Of 'Josh' (View Post).

Check Out Vicky Kaushal's Pics At Katrina Kaif's Residence Below:

Here's A Close-Up Pic:

Vicky and Katrina's pics and videos often go viral on the internet as the two are loved by fans. The not-so-official couple may not have spilt much about their ongoing affair, but it is kinda clear that something is surely brewing between the two. Stay tuned!

