An old video featuring Priyanka Singh, sister of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, and her husband Siddharth Tanwar has suddenly gone viral two months after his death. The video shows Priyanka and Siddharth lashing out at Rajat, a staff of the late actor, for information regarding money transferred from the account of Sushant. In the now viral video, Priyanka and Siddharth can be seen grilling Rajat over money allegedly transferred to the account Pankaj, an ex-employee of Sushant. "Paise transfer huye Pankaj ko jisko humne nikala tha?" Priyanka can be seen asking angrily in the video. The couple also threaten Rajat with dire consequences if he doesn't reveal the information. This Video Of Sushant Singh Rajput Singing Shree Krishna Govind Hare Murari Is Going Viral

In the video, Priyanka lashes out at Rajat saying he is standing in a "Bollywood star's house" and talking in front of a "Supreme Court lawyer". She also threatens to call the police. Priyanka and Siddharth keep pressing Rajat to reveal whether he took the decision of transferring the money or he did it at the instance of someone else. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Ankita Lokhande Joins Shweta Singh Kirti’s Campaign of International Prayer Meet For Late Actor

Watch Video of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Priyanka Scolding Late Actor's Staff

SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT'S SISTER PRIYANKA SINGH SCOLDING HOUSE STAFF, RAJAT MEWATI OVER DISCREPANCY IN MONEY TRANSFER. #2MonthsOfSSRMurder#CBIForSSR pic.twitter.com/IdjeuxsGdL — ABHISHEK SUNNY BISWAS ❤️🇮🇳❤️ (@ITSABPOSITRON) August 14, 2020

Siddharth keeps insisting that if someone else coerced or advised Rajat to transfer the money, he should just give the name and he would be allowed to go. They also threaten to put him in jail if he does not reveal the information. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. In an FIR filed with Patna Police last month, Sushant's father KK Singh had alleged that Rs 15 crore was transacted from his son's account.

