Vidya Balan On Bois Locker Room Controversy: It Makes You Realise How We Are Products Of Patriarchy

Vidya Balan (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The Bois Locker Room controversy made many heads turn. The way some teenage boys discussed women, rape and shared pictures on this Instagram group chat, it showed how they were raised. Vidya Balan whose short film Natkhat is ready for viewing spoke to Mid-Day on what this controversy says about the society in general. She said, "It makes you realise how we are products of patriarchy. These are young kids who are impressionable, and that's where upbringing comes into play. Friends, family, the educational system and media are all collectively responsible [in influencing young minds, thereby effecting change]." Vidya Balan Says ‘Elated That We Have Raised 2,500 PPE Kits’ (Watch Video)

Vidya added further, "Through Natkhat, we have tried to show that change has to begin at home. Preaching doesn't yield anything. So, in the film, the mother systematically tries to change a child's perspective of the power equation, gender equality, respect and more, through stories. Conversations around the role of parenting, and what constitutes consent should be constantly evolving. We are both victims and perpetrators of patriarchy."

Natkhat was supposed to make the rounds of film festivals but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everything has been suspended. So what's next for the film? "Some OTT platforms have shown interest in picking it up. Ronnie [Screwvala, co-producer] and I are evaluating the options available; we want to ensure that the film reaches maximum people. We wanted to take the film to every school in the country," Balan informed.