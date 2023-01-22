Vijay Anand was a fantastic filmmaker. He didn't just make movies because he loved them. He made them because he understood movies. He knew the art of cinema, the art of story telling and also the art of making songs look more aspirational. And all that without losing the essence of the narrative. You may have grand ideas about shooting a film but if it doesn't align with your story, you are just serving a fancy dinner with no taste. When on song picturisation, Vijay Anand had mastery in it. “My camera listens to the song and moves with it,” he once said, as reported by Mumbai Mirror. He proved it in every popular song from his movies. Vijay Anand Birth Anniversary: Did You Know An Animated Character Was Modeled On The Actor-Filmmaker In Beavis and Butt-Head Do America?.

Vijay Anand believed in utilising every inch of the space you see in the frame. Long shots, montages, intercutting and more defined his song direction skill. Here're five of the songs which prove it.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas - Blackmail

The entire sequence is based on love letters written by Dharmendra which Rakhee reads. It spans several days which can be ascertained by a change of clothes. Rakhee's expression keeps changing every now and then. It's one of the most beautiful romantic songs ever composed and directed in Indian Cinema.

Pal bhar ke liye koi - Johnny Mera Naam

Back as a kid, this song picturised on Dev Anand and Hema Malini used to leave us in awe of the amount of doors and windows Malini closed on his face. We were baffled! Be it French, porthole, transom, fanlight, revolving door...you just name it and Hema Malini has rammed it shut on Dev Anand's face in this song. Never mind the lyrics though...

Hothon mei aisi baat - Jewel Thief

The best part about this movie is every song lends to the story of the film. They aren't unnecessarily jammed in the narrative like today. This particular sequence has an extremely complex choreography with several dancers, a fantastic dansuese in Vyajanthimala, swift movements and transitions...and in all that he never let the mystery slip. Every person in this song wears a suspicious emotion akin to the plot of the thriller. This is not a song, but a storyline in itself!

Oh haseena zulfonwali - Teesri Manzil

This was one of the films that made Shammi Kapoor to be deemed as the Elvis Presley of India. There's a lot of intrigues wrapped around the svelte Helen's moves and Kapoor's mannerisms.

Aaj phir jeene ki tamanna hai - Guide

Our screens have never looked so vibrant and colourful before this song from Guide or even after it. Waheeda Rehman's performance or rather the happiness she feels while dancing as Rosie was palpable. The sets, the costumes, the time lapse... what an enriching viewing experience.

Vijay Anand's knowledge of cinema as a craft benefitted and enriched cinema in more ways than one. He always had a vision for not just his movies but the songs in them too.

