Vikrant Massey has taken to Twitter to inform a few hours back that his Instagram account has been hacked. He had asked people not to click on any link that may get on their DMs from him. Soon enough the account was restored and the actor has lavished praises on Mumbai Police for the prompt action. He writes, "Thank you Mumbai Police and DCP DR. RASHMI KARANDIKAR for your accelerated promptness and for helping me out through this. Immensely humbled by your grace and help." Farah Khan’s Twitter Account Hacked, Filmmaker Warns Followers To Be Vigilant (View Post)

Massey has also thanked Sunchika Pandey, whose Hat Media runs the social media accounts of Mumbai, Pune and Thane police departments. Check out his tweet here.

INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT RESTORED . Thank you @MumbaiPolice and DCP DR. RASHMI KARANDIKAR for your accelerated promptness and helping me out through this. Immensely humbled by your grace and help. 🙏🏽 And most importantly, @PoliceWaliPblic Thank you for being my superhero. ❤️ — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) December 30, 2020

There has been a lot of instances of the Instagram account getting hacked in recent times. Poonam Pandey's Instagram was hacked too. Social media is getting increasingly unsafe. Thankfully we have better people at work to sort it out soon enough.

