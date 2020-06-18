Virgin Bhanupriya: Urvashi Rautela Releases a Quirky Poster Of Her Upcoming OTT Release, All Set to Stream on Zee5 (View Pic)

With theatres remaining shut for over two months now due to coronavirus, several films are now going for a direct to OTT release. Recently, films such as Gulabo Sitabo, Shakuntala Devi, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl among others have already gone the digital way. The latest film to follow suit is Urvashi Rautela's Virgin Bhanupriya. The film is all set to release soon on Zee5 and now the first look of the film has been released by Rautela on her Twitter account. Urvashi Rautela Is Open to Experimenting Different Roles Onscreen.

Virgin Bhanupriya also stars Gautam Gulati, Archana Puran Singh, Delnaaz Irani, Rajiv Gupta and Brijendra Kala, Niki Aneja Walia and Rumana Molla in lead roles. The film will be a quirky comedy about a college-going girl, looking for her perfect partner. One the first look picture, we see Urvashi in a simple, girl-next-door look sporting glasses. Sharing the first look, Urvashi wrote, "Get ready to go on a roller coaster ride with #VirginBhanupriya, starring @urvashirautela in the lead role. A quirky comedy of a college going conservative girl in search of a suitable partner. Will she find her perfect suitor?"Thiruttu Payale 2 Remake: Urvashi Rautela Believes Her Upcoming Film Will Be Well Received in Bollywood.

Check Out the First Look Here:

The film has been directed by Ajay Lohan and will soon be released on Zee5. The platform recently had digital releases such as Chintu Ka Birthday and Ghoomketu.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 02:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).