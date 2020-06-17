Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

Urvashi Rautela Is Open to Experimenting Different Roles Onscreen

Bollywood IANS| Jun 17, 2020 12:50 PM IST
A+
A-
Urvashi Rautela Is Open to Experimenting Different Roles Onscreen
Urvashi Rautela (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Actress and former beauty Urvashi Rautela is open to learning and experimenting on screen, and she calls herself "extremely enthusiastic". Urvashi ventured into Bollywood with "Singh Saab The Great" in 2013. She was later seen in films like "Sanam Re", "Great Grand Masti", and "Pagalpanti". What kind of work is she looking for in the industry now? "As an actor and performer it's great to learn and experiment with newer forms of acting, so I'm extremely enthusiastic and open to the ideas," Urvashi told IANS. Thiruttu Payale 2 Remake: Urvashi Rautela Believes Her Upcoming Film Will Be Well Received in Bollywood.

She will next be seen in "Virgin Bhanupriya", which is set to release on an OTT platform. She has assured fans that the experience of watching the movie on a digital platform will be no less than watching it in theatres. She will also be seen in the remake of the hit Tamil film "Thiruttu Payale 2". Aislados: Urvashi Rautela Expresses Excitement Over Her Upcoming International Movie (Read Tweet)

"Thiruttu Payale 2" released in 2017. It is directed by Susi Ganeshan. The film features Bobby Simha, Prasanna and Amala Paul in the lead roles. The Hindi version, which is yet-to-be titled, is shot extensively in Varanasi and Lucknow. Urvashi will be seen romancing actor Viineet Kumar Singh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 12:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Actress Urvashi Rautela Urvashi Rautela Urvashi Rautela Experimentation Urvashi Rautela Movies Urvashi Rautela on Roles
You might also like
Urvashi Rautela’s Facebook Account Gets Hacked, Actress Requests Fans Not to Respond to Any Posts (Read Tweet)
Bollywood

Urvashi Rautela’s Facebook Account Gets Hacked, Actress Requests Fans Not to Respond to Any Posts (Read Tweet)
Beat Pe Thumka Vs Nimbooda? Urvashi Rautela’s Attire in Her Latest Number Looks Like a Rip-Off of the Iconic Aishwarya Rai Outfit From Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Fashion

Beat Pe Thumka Vs Nimbooda? Urvashi Rautela’s Attire in Her Latest Number Looks Like a Rip-Off of the Iconic Aishwarya Rai Outfit From Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Urvashi Rautela Claims Mumbai Police Gave Same ‘Thank You’ Script to Sidharth Malhotra and Her, Resulting in Duplicate Tweets!
Bollywood

Urvashi Rautela Claims Mumbai Police Gave Same ‘Thank You’ Script to Sidharth Malhotra and Her, Resulting in Duplicate Tweets!
Urvashi Rautela Copies US Writer JP Brammer's Tweet on Oscar-Winning Movie Parasite and We Say 'Not Again'
Bollywood

Urvashi Rautela Copies US Writer JP Brammer's Tweet on Oscar-Winning Movie Parasite and We Say 'Not Again'
Angrezi Medium: Urvashi Rautela, Mouni Roy, Shibani Dandekar and Others Spotted At the Screening of Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan Starrer (View Pics)
Bollywood

Angrezi Medium: Urvashi Rautela, Mouni Roy, Shibani Dandekar and Others Spotted At the Screening of Irrfan Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Radhika Madan Starrer (View Pics)
Urvashi Rautela Birthday: From Making Anil Kapoor Try The Funny Filters To Going Skydiving, 10 Times The Actress' Social Media Game Was Unbeatable
Bollywood

Urvashi Rautela Birthday: From Making Anil Kapoor Try The Funny Filters To Going Skydiving, 10 Times The Actress' Social Media Game Was Unbeatable
Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020 Worst Dressed: Ananya Panday, Shruti Haasan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Others who Baffled us With their Style Choices (View Pics)
Fashion

Nykaa Femina Beauty Awards 2020 Worst Dressed: Ananya Panday, Shruti Haasan, Aditi Rao Hydari and Others who Baffled us With their Style Choices (View Pics)
Urvashi Rautela’s Fitness Regime: Follow Bollywood Actress’ Workout & Diet Plan in Order to Get a Perfectly Shaped Body
Health & Wellness

Urvashi Rautela’s Fitness Regime: Follow Bollywood Actress’ Workout & Diet Plan in Order to Get a Perfectly Shaped Body
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement