Vishal Dadlani is one-half of the composer duo Vishal-Shekhar. They have given Bollywood some extremely melodious, peppy, cheerful, youthful, fresh tunes that everyone grooves on even today. Vishal has always been a great RDB fan and you will find a lot of inspiration of the great composer in his work. Vishal is also a great singer. He possesses a deep and melodious voice. His "Madari" from Coke Studio is a favourite of many music lovers. But there's one other aspect of the composer that doesn't get much attention. Dadlani can do some really good acts in front of the camera as well. If you have missed them, we have got you covered. Vishal Dadlani Pays Heartfelt Tribute to the Farmers of India, Singer Makes Us Know the Worth of Food on Our Table (View Post)

On his birthday today, we decided to compile Vishal Dadlani's cameos from movies that prove he can act well.

Om Shanti Om

After Shah Rukh Khan is reincarnated as Om Kapoor. he goes to shoot in the very set that was burned down along with Shanti many years ago. Vishal Dadlani is one of the crew members who shoot Mohabbat man.

Tees Maar Khan

Vishal Dadlani is the director of a music video here and is leching on Katrina Kaif. He does his role with such conviction that it will make your skin crawl.

Happy New Year

Clearly, Farah Khan loves to have Vishal in her movies. Anurag Kashyap and Vishal Dadlani played judges in the audition round of the World Dance Championship. The scene was quite disgusting but many found it funny too. That's why the film became such a big hit.

Student of the Year 2

It seems as if Farah Khan suggested Punit Malhotra have Vishal Dadlani for a cameo in this movie as well along with her. This time around, he had Shekhar Ravjiani for company as well.

How many of you remember these cameos of birthday boy Vishal Dadlani?

