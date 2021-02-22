Actress Taapsee Pannu is all set to team up with Scam 1992 fame actor Pratik Gandhi in a new film titled Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan. This is the first collaboration between the two actors. The film will be directed by Arshad Syed and backed by Siddharth Roy Kapur. Nawazuddin Siddiqui To Start Shooting for His Upcoming Film ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra!’ From February 25.

Confirming the news, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Monday: "TAAPSEE - PRATIK GANDHI: NEW FILM ANNOUNCEMENT... #TaapseePannu and #PratikGandhi [won accolades for his act in #Scam1992] to star in #WohLadkiHaiKahaan?... Starts 2021-end... Directed by Arshad Syed... Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur." Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu has her kitty full with upcoming projects like Rashmi Rocket, Looop Lapeta, Haseen Dillruba, Dobaaraa and Shabaash Mithu. Anup Jalota to Star In and Direct the Sequel of Satya Sai Baba Biopic.

Check Out Taran Adarsh's Tweet Below:

TAAPSEE - PRATIK GANDHI: NEW FILM ANNOUNCEMENT... #TaapseePannu and #PratikGandhi [won accolades for his act in #Scam1992] to star in #WohLadkiHaiKahaan?... Starts 2021-end... Directed by Arshad Syed... Produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur. pic.twitter.com/lIXzFXEjhb — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 22, 2021

Pratik on the other hand has started shooting for his upcoming romantic comedy film Atithi Bhooto Bhava in Mathura. The film also features Jackie Shroff in a pivotal role, and actress Sharmin Segal in the female lead. Helmed by Hardik Gajjar, the film Is slated to release later this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2021 02:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).