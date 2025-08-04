Bollywood actress and advocate for maternal rights, Neha Dhupia, who is set to amplify her initiative Freedom to Feed for World Breastfeeding Week 2025, said that no woman should be made to feel ashamed for simply feeding her child. Launched in 2019, Freedom to Feed was born from Neha’s personal journey into motherhood and her desire to normalise public breastfeeding without stigma, shame, or judgement. Father’s Day 2025: Neha Dhupia Celebrates 3 Important Father Figures in Her Life, Honours the Memory of Bishan Singh Bedi, Pens Sweet Notes for Her Dad and Husband.

Neha Dhupia Reignites ‘Freedom To Feed’ Campaign

Speaking about reigniting the campaign, Neha said: “When I first launched Freedom to Feed, it came from a deeply personal space — from feeling vulnerable, judged, and isolated during what should have been the most natural and empowering time of my life.” “Over the years, I’ve realised how many women have felt the same, and how powerful it can be when we come together to share our stories. This year, I want to make the conversation even louder, even more honest. Because no woman should be made to feel ashamed for simply feeding her child.” She said that this is about choice, dignity, and respect. “And it’s time we all stood up for that.”

Neha Dhupia and Husband Angad Bedi’s Family Timeline

It was in 2018, when Neha married actor Angad Bedi, the son of former Indian cricket captain Bishan Singh Bedi in a private ceremony at a Gurudwara. The same year in November, she gave birth to a girl named Mehr Dhupia Bedi. In July 2021, she and Angad announced that they are expecting their second child with an Instagram post. She gave birth to her second child, a boy in October 2021 and named him Guriq Singh Dhupia Bedi. ‘Single Papa’: Neha Dhupia To Star in Shashank Khaitan’s OTT Debut Show.

‘Bad Newz’ Actress Neha Dhupia Talks Motherhood

This year, Neha will be engaging in meaningful digital conversations with celebrated actors Radhika Apte, Yuvika Chaudhary, and Sonali Sehgall, diving deep into themes of body autonomy, societal pressures, and the emotional landscape of motherhood. On the acting front, Neha was last seen in Bad Newz, inspired by true events. The film revolves around heteropaternal superfecundation, a reproductive process in which twins are born to the same mother, but from different biological fathers.

