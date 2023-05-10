Filmmaker-producer Zoya Akhtar, who is known for films such as Gully Boy, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Dil Dhadakane Do, is gearing up for her new streaming series Dahaad which she has co-created with her frequent collaborator Reema Kagti. Zoya feels that when working in a collaborative set-up as a creator, it's important to have a shared set of values as it gives a clarity of thought and also fine tunes the narrative. Zoya Akhtar Wishes Bro Farhan Akhtar Happy Birthday by Sharing a Childhood Photo (View Pic).

Talking about the same, Zoya told IANS: "The most important thing when you co-write or co-create a project is to have a shared set of values. Your value system should be similar only then you will be able to do complete justice to your story. When you get an idea, things organically start coming to you. It's then up to you to decide what goes in the frame and what stays out." Zoya, who is also the producer of the series, said she finds her strength in creative production. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love: Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar Open Up About Their Netflix Project.

"My strength lies more in creative production. I can get a cast together, the crew together and I can work towards how the final output will look visually but with regards to budgeting and logistics that is expected out of a regular producer, I would say it's not my strongest area," she said. Dahaad will be available to stream on Prime Video from May 12.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 10, 2023 07:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).