Aditya Dhar’s action-packed spy thriller Dhurandhar has only been in theatres for a few days, but excitement around the sequel is already sky-high. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun and Sanjay Dutt, has made a strong mark at the box office with its gripping story of espionage and patriotism. While the first part focuses on Indian spy Jaskirat (Ranveer Singh) infiltrating terrorist networks in Pakistan, fans were left curious about the mentor figure, Ajay Sanyal, played by R Madhavan. The makers ended the film with a major reveal Dhurandhar 2 will hit theatres on March 19, 2026. ‘Dhurandhar’ Movie Review: Ranveer Singh Explodes in Spurts in Aditya Dhar’s Exhaustingly Violent and Politically Questionable Thriller (LatestLY Exclusive)

R Madhavan Promises Bigger Role in ‘Dhurandhar 2’

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, R Madhavan opened up about his limited screen time in the first film and promised a much larger role in the sequel. He said, “My screen presence is limited in the first part. But in the second part, which will release in March, there is a lot of my character as he trains Ranveer’s character in skills of espionage warfare.” The actor hinted that the next chapter will explore the mentor–trainee relationship between Ajay Sanyal and Jaskirat, offering fans a deeper look into the transformation that Dhurandhar only teased. ‘Dhurandhar’: Ranveer Singh’s Biggest Gamble Yet – Can He Deliver a Box Office Comeback? Check Out Actor’s Top 10 Grossers!

R Madhavan Praises Aditya Dhar

Madhavan also praised director Aditya Dhar for his calm and visionary filmmaking style. “Aditya Dhar is a monk,” he said. “Through all the chaos of making a film so dense and intense, he would sit there for the anxieties to settle down. What a fine human being! After working with Aditya in Dhurandhar, I want to work with him again and again.” Reflecting on his journey this year, the Rocketry star shared, “I started the year with Hisaab Barabar and I’m ending it with Dhurandhar, which is one of the most important films of my career. I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the best directors Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan, Rajkumar Hirani, Aanand L Rai and now Aditya Dhar. I couldn’t have asked for more.” With Dhurandhar 2 already in progress and Madhavan promising a stronger presence, fans now have even more reason to mark their calendars for March 2026. The spy saga’s next chapter is gearing up to be bigger, bolder and even more thrilling.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Bollywood Bubble), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

