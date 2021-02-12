Rapper Cardi B has shared that she wants to live on a ranch despite never having been around farm animals before. Cardi met country musician Mickey Guyton and shared that she wanted to see if she would get on with life away from the city as she said: "I've never been around farm animals." Cardi B Embodies Hindu Goddess Durga to Promote New Reebok Sneaker Collection but Indians Are Not Impressed! American Rapper’s ‘Bare-Bodied’ Cover Pic Receives Flak From Desi Twitterati.

"I really want to have a farm, and I'm trying to convince my husband that we can actually have a farm (on) our property, but I've never been around farm animals, you know, I'm a real city girl," she told Guyton in a video, reports femalefirst.co.uk. Guyton questioned Cardi: "So you're gonna teach me?"Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s XXX-tra Hot WAP Lyrics Were Searched the Most in 2020 Closely Followed by 'Savage Love' & 'GOOBA' as per Google Year in Search.

To which she replied: "No, you're gonna teach me." Cardi has had little experience on the farm herself. "No, no. I can't teach you. I don't know how to be a farm -- a ranch hand or any of that," she said.

Cardi held onto Guyton's pregnant belly and said: "Wapin' got you here in the first place."Guyton said: "It did get me here in the first place on this quarantine."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2021 12:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).