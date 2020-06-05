Chintu Ka Birthday: Twitterverse Is in Love With Vinay Pathak's Film

Vinay Pathak in Chintu Ka Birthday (Photo Credits: Zee5)

A very quirky film has released on Zee5, titled Chintu Ka Birthday. The movie features Tilotamma Shome and Vinay Pathak in lead roles. The film has made rounds of several festivals but failed to find a distributor willing to release it theatrically. But with the digital boom in India, the movie found a streamer as home. The film has generated positive reactions from the audience. The critics have also enjoyed the film.

The writers, Satyanshu and Devanshu Singh, took 5 years to write the film and lock the script in 2012. The story of Chintu Ka Birthday is about a six-year-old boy, who is stranded in Iraq with his family around the time of Saddam Hussein's overthrow. The film accounts the dramatic course of events that take place on the little boy's birthday.

Inspired by @sabharwalatul’s epic thread from a couple of days ago, here’s a little thread about #ChintuKaBirthday, which releases today on @ZEE5Premium, and it’s makers @satysingh and @KDevanshuSingh. — Vikramaditya Motwane (@VikramMotwane) June 5, 2020

This beautiful gem of a movie called CHINTU KA BIRTHDAY released on Zee5 today. I urge anyone and everyone who's even remotely interested in watching movies to go give it a watch. You will not be disappointed. :) — Apoorv Kohli (@apoorvkohli_1) June 4, 2020

Zee5 movie "Chintu ka Birthday" released today. I felt overwhelmed while watching the movie, it is nothing but pure emotion. @pathakvinay @TillotamaShome acted brilliantly#Maithili Folk song came as a pleasant surprise for me. Feeling proud.@bhaskaranjha @VikashVatsnabh pic.twitter.com/BSqXrQPcQm — Saurabh Jha (@casaurabhjha) June 5, 2020

Just finished watching #ChintuKaBirthday on @ZEE5Premium. It's such a heart warming film which fuels up hope specially given the tough times we are all going through. @TillotamaShome @pathakvinay pic.twitter.com/ttCafLsGZt — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 5, 2020

#ChintuKaBirthday is amazing. A ride of emotions. Unique concept, nice storyline and actors at their best. Had a great time watching it. @ZEE5India @ZEE5Premium pic.twitter.com/zir2IyMfwT — Neel Joshi (@neeljoshiii) June 5, 2020

Talking about the film, our in-house film critic, Sreeju Sudhakaran wrote, "Chintu Ka Birthday does not have a great budget or great scale. Nearly all the action - save for an exposition-filled animation sequence - is set within Tiwary household. The outside chaos is emphasised through conversations, phone calls and offscreen blasts. Despite the limitations of the setting, directors Devanshu Kumar and Satyanshu Singh are effective in making a very engrossing drama with some lovely moments. Chintu Ka Birthday is just another example of how fine storytelling can still make a good film, even if you lack the A-listers in the cast or Dharma production values." Do check out the film on Zee5.