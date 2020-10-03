Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lost their third child. They shared the news of Chrissy's miscarriage on social media. She said that there were planning to name their son Jack. The little one could not survive complications. Today, Chrissy's mother Vilailuck Teigen, who goes by Pepper on Instagram, shared a video and two photos with her late grandchild. She can be seen weeping in the video and placing a kiss on her late grandson. "My heart aches love you so much baby Jack," she wrote. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Lose Their Third Child, American Model Shares Heartbreaking News About Suffering a Miscarriage in An Emotional Instagram Post (View Pics).

Earlier, while sharing the news, Chrissy wrote, "We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough," John Legend’s Wife Chrissy Teigen Suffers Miscarriage; Paris Hilton, Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber Express Grief Over The Couple's Loss.

View this post on Instagram My heart aches love you so much baby Jack 👼🏻❤️❤️ #สู่สุขตินะลูก A post shared by Pepper (@pepperthai2) on Oct 1, 2020 at 4:02pm PDT

Teigen, who married singer Legend exchanged the wedding vows in 2013 and are parents to four-year-old daughter Luna and two-year-old son, Miles. It is an emotional moment for the family, as they grieve the loss of their baby boy.

