Kolkata, Sep 27: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that all jatras, plays, OATs, cinemas and all musical, dance, recital and magic shows would be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from October 1. Mamata Banerjee Announces Guidelines for Durga Pujo Celebrations in West Bengal.

"To return to normalcy, jatras, plays, OATs, cinemas and all musical, dance, recital and magic shows shall be allowed to function with 50 participants or less from 1 Oct," Banerjee tweeted late on Saturday night.

The CM said that it would be a subject to adherence to physical distancing norms, wearing of masks and compliance to precautionary protocols.

All cinema halls and theatres remained shut since the COVID-19 lockdown began in March this year across the state.

