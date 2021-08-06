Jyoti Madnani Singh, the costume designer behind several popular films talks about the impact of the pandemic on the Indian film industry and costume designer professionals per se in Bollywood.

Q. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on Bollywood?

Jyoti: We all know that the GDP (gross domestic product) of India shrank by 7.3% hence it has an impact on all sectors and industries including the film industry. As per reports around 1000 cinema screens shut down permanently in 2020. Since COVID strike first in March 2020, major film productions have been shelved or indefinitely postponed. The planning of a new big-budgeted film is out of the question considering the risk attached. Several big-budgeted films have not been released as they are worth seeing on the big screen resulting in losses for producers on daily basis. The impact of all these is reflecting on the life of talents, technicians and daily wage workers. After all, we are not an industry that can do 'work from home' and continue making money.

Q. How has the pandemic affected the costume designers?

Jyoti: I cannot talk about other costume designers but certainly I can talk about myself. As the pandemic strike in March 2020, I was out of work till September. In October I shot for Manish Gupta's untitled. Immediately after that, I shot for Mumbaikar directed by Santosh Sivan and then 'Barroz' the directorial debut of superstar Mohanlal. But as I was in the second schedule of Barroz, the pandemic stroke again in March 2021 and everything went on hold. I have a team of 30 people working with me all the time that includes wardrobe supervisors, dress men, tailors, assistants, artisans etc. They all have been out of work since then. Previous payments have been on hold. Mumbai is an expensive city and everyone has certain fixed lifestyle expenditures. I had to release several members of my team to do small-time freelance work or go back to their native places as they have run off their savings. In today's date, I am yet not sure when will the shoot start full-fledged.

Q. What do you think should be the primary concern at this moment?

Jyoti: The government has already addressed the primary concern, and it is vaccination. The film fraternity is seeing to it that all members are fully vaccinated as soon as possible. My entire team has taken the first dose of the vaccine and they are waiting for their turn for the second dose. The priority should be health now and I have decided that we will only hit the floor once my entire crew is fully vaccinated. "Health is wealth", if we will be healthy we can work hard and cover-up for the days lost with each passing day.

Q. How does the future look from here as the world has still not opened up and there's speculation about a third wave too?

Jyoti: Human beings are designed to adapt. The closing of theatres paved way for movies to be released on OTT is a recent example. Makers have already started changing scripts to adapt to recent times by cutting down on unnecessary background artists, senior citizen actors and children. I am reading new scripts with fewer actors, limited locations and a limited number of costume changes. So we all are finding new ways to sail through the stormy water. Certainly, these are tough times but the Indian film industry will bounce back big in 2022.

Q. How are you coping up with these anxious times?

Jyoti: I am luckier than several human beings out there suffering. I am watching classics I couldn't watch in past on OTT. I am also honing new skills like baking. I am also reading new scripts that will be shot once the crisis is over.

Q. What are you looking up to professionally once things start turning normal?

Jyoti: My five films are ready for release. Like any technician, I want the world to witness my work. I am looking forward to their release. I am also looking towards shooting to resume. I have three films signed up that are scheduled to be shot from August to December end tentatively. I dont know how to express, but I am just missing the timely noise-silence of shoot, the chaos in workshop, the hustle-bustle of sourcing on street and the last minute detailing and additions before filming. I pray that we all just come back with bang soon without the fear of being infected by any novel or traditional virus.