Sukoon creates a much relatable vibe among listeners and music lovers and hence is increasingly loved by many.

There are tons of talented beings working across varied industries of the world, showcasing their A-game in all that they choose to do in their respective niches. But, what makes many of them stand apart from the rest is their resilience and the uniqueness they offer to their target demographic in their niches, which helps them pave their own path for success and growth. To do that in the world of music is a different task altogether, but rising DJs and music producers like MAJIN have been doing even that. MAJIN has done that and now has been making all the more headlines with his latest music video, “Sukoon.”

Sukoon very well radiates the brilliance with which he creates music and the passion he has for his craft. He says that Sukoon is an explanation of inner emotions belonging to someone who has had these feelings while being loved by others or a special person, making it a more relatable song where more and more people are vibing to it already. It is about the missed chances that people should have taken at the right time in their journeys. MAJIN, who has put in his heart and soul to create great beats as a DJ and music producer, knew what unique this song could offer people, helping them feel one with the song and giving them the inner “peace” which they all need, making the new music video all the more buzz-worthy in the industry today.

MAJIN is a true-blue Indian talent who currently resides in New Zealand. His versatile sound and style gives him the edge over others, where his music pieces as a musician are influenced by the likes of Diplo, Dillon Francis, and Party Favor. His previous tracks, like Talaash and Batein, also exuded his vibrant energy and groovy vibe, where his tracks were played by various radio channels like edge powered by iHeart Radio, Radio One India, and Radio City.

MAJIN believes there is a lot he is excited to come up in the coming years to offer his listeners.