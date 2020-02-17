Ed Sheeran Birthday Special: 5 Romantic Songs By the English Singer That Are a Must-Have For Your Playlists (Watch Videos)

Ed Sheeran Birthday (Photo Credits: ANI)

Ed Sheeran is the king of romance and a recent study by Angelic Diamonds, which scoured its data from Spotify to find the most romantic songs heard by listeners and found not one but three songs by Sheeran on the list. The English singer-songwriter has already given us our favourite slow-dance-at-the-wedding number with "Perfect" but that's not the only love song that has made Sheeran's fans fall in love with him. While Sheeran has given us songs for literally every mood, given that we are still in a Valentine's Day hangover, we can't help but focus on how beautiful his romantic songs are. Put It All on Me Video Song: Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn Collaborate For The First Time For This Love-Filled Track and It is So Good!

The singer-songwriter celebrates his birthday on February 17 and as he turns 29, we will be looking at some of his perfect love ballads, that never fail to put a smile to our faces. Sheeran's most famous numbers include "Thinking Out Loud" and "Perfect" which became huge sensations. The singer has also churned out other love ballads that must be on your playlist if you are in the mood for some romance. Here's looking at his best love songs.

1. Thinking Out Loud

"Kiss me under the light of a thousand stars. Place your head on my beating heartI'm thinking out loud. Maybe we found love right where we are" these are the lyrics to Sheeran's "Thinking Out Loud" and we bet nothing more could melt your heart when he sings it with his beautiful voice. Not only was the song video amazing, but this song is also perfect to dedicate to someone you love and if you can dance like that, well that's just brilliant!

2. Perfect

Of course, this has to be on the list. Like we mentioned earlier, this has become the most favourite wedding song for couples because what better could you ask for than to dance with your loved one on a song like that on your special day. The video of "Perfect" was, even more, cuter and we bet Sheeran put his heart and soul into this one given that it was written for his partner Cherry Seaborn.

3. Put It All On Me

After writing "Perfect" for his wifey, it seems Ed Sheeran wanted to finally have her feature in one of his songs and soon he did so with "Put It All On Me". The song is a lovely number with a great video that shows us couples across different cities, countries and their love stories. The lyrics are beautiful with line such as "When I'm alone with you. You make it better again, yeah. Your arms are where I wanna remain" which instantly connect with you.

4. Tenerife Sea

This is one of the most underrated songs of Sheeran. The love track is filled with gorgeous lyrics that someone in love can totally relate and those who aren't would certainly aspire to have such a relation. If you have a romantic songs playlist, this has to be on that one! Ed Sheeran Reveals How He Got In Shape After Facing Body Shaming From Trolls.

5. One

This is a song Sheeran recorded for his second studio album, x which released in 2014. It is said that this is the last song Ed wrote about his former girlfriend, who inspired all the romantic compositions on his album +. Once again the song's beautiful lyrics draw you to it.

We hope you enjoy putting together an Ed Sheeran special romantic songs playlist including these tracks. No one can sing and write about love like he does especially in this millennial age. Enjoy slow-dancing to these songs with your partner!