Farishta Song: Taher Shah Goes Missing from his New Single and Honestly, That's the Good Only Thing About it (Watch Video)

Taher Shah releases his new single Farishta (Photo Credits: Instagram/YouTube)

For the ones who think quarantine isn't depressing enough and they are seeing their lives from a whole new perspective, should check out the new single by none other than Taher Shah. Remember his song, Angel? Yup, the one that almost made you pull out your hair. The same singer is back with his next single, Farishta (Yes, Angel again) and it's as bad as bad can be. The Pakistani singer took to his Twitter account to release his new song and well, it's being flooded with all sorts of comments since then. He believes children are the angels of the Earth and while his thought makes sense, rest everything doesn'tTaher Shah is Unstoppable! Pakistani Internet Sensation To Release a New Video Song Amid COVID-19 Outbreak.

Unlike Angel, Taher Shah is missing from the music video of his new release. It's basically an animation video with lyrics, concept, story, direction and voice by Taher. Yup, that should give you a gist of what's lying in store for you ahead. Trust us when we say that the singer's absence from the music video is the only good thing about it. This is certainly not a good start to this already dull weekend. Coronavirus Awareness Songs Take a Cringeworthy Turn: From 'My Name is Corona' to Dhinchak Pooja's 'Hoga Na Corona', These Songs Make a Bizarre Playlist!

Watch the Music Video Below

We wonder if there was ever a competition between Dhinchak Pooja and Taher Shah, who would emerge as the winner? Of course, the competition would be to figure out who's more successful in blasting our eardrums. We suggest you ditch this new release and watch and listen it at your own risk. And just in case you are looking out for new songs, Masakali 2.0 is still better.