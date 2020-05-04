FIR Filed Against Sidhu Moosewala and 5 Police Personnel After Video Of the Punjabi Singer Shooting a Gun At a Firing Range Went Viral

Sidhu Moosewala (photo Credits: Twitter)

After a video of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shooting at a firing range along with a few police personnel went viral, a criminal case has now been filed against the singer and those accompanying him. Barnala Police have booked the Punjabi singer and eight other people for curfew violation. As reported by ANI, 5 police personnel, who were seen along with the singer in the viral video have been charged. Punjabi Singers Sidhu Moose Wala, Mankirat Aulakh Booked for Glorifying Violence, Gun Culture.

According to reports, a criminal case under sections 188 IPC and section 51 of the Disaster Management Act, has been registered at Police Station Dhanaula, District Barnala against Sidhu Mussewala. Also in the light of these events, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta has ordered immediate suspension of DSP Headquarters Sangrur, Daljit Singh Virk. In the viral video, police officials can be seen showing Sidhu how to use the rifle. Reports stated that the singer was seen firing the gun at the artificial firing range at Badbar village.

Check Out ANI's tweet Here:

Criminal case filed against Punjabi pop singer Sidhu Moosewala and 5 police personnel,after a video showing him shooting at a firing range went viral on social media. Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta has also ordered immediate suspension of DSP Headquarters Sangrur Daljit Singh Virk — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2020

Further investigations are in progress and Punjab Police Headquarters have also initiated a departmental enquiry against suspended DSP Daljit Singh Virk. This is not the first time the Punjabi singer has run into a legal trouble. In February, Sidhu along with Mankirat Aulakh was booked for allegedly promoting violence and gun culture in a song uploaded on social media.