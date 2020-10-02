We’ve repeated this a million times and we clearly are not bored to say it loud once again that actress Hina Khan is the ultimate QUEEN in the showbiz. She started her career as a lead on Rajan Shahi’s daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and then there was no looking back. From giving her cent percent in whatever she does to not settling down for mediocre roles, Hina is surely a rare gem from the world of glitz and glam. The actress celebrates her birthday on October 2, 2020, and that’s one of the main reasons why we can’t keep calm. Be it Akshara, Komolika or Sameera Khanna, Hina has rocked in serials, films as well as web-series. Hina Khan Birthday Special: Here Are Some of the Best Moments of the Diva From Her Bigg Boss 11 Days!

And so the occasion of her birthday today, instead of serving you typical, we thought of listing down some of her best roles from the small as well as big screen that proves her versatility. Hina has always followed the mantra of being experimental and that’s the best part we love about her. Take a look at the list of 5 memorable roles of the diva below. Hina Khan Birthday Special: We Are in Love With Her Fashion Choices and Think They Are Too Charming (View Pics).

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

It was the year 2009 when Hina made her debut on TV with this serial. She played the role of a coy girl named Akshara and stirred magic with her acting. It was her simplicity on the show which left an impression on fans.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2

After playing a protagonist on YRKKH, Hina in the year 2018 essayed the role of a vamp and got fans craving for more. Her modern take on the iconic character Komolika created quite a lot of buzz and ofcourse she looked fabulous as a villain.

Naagin 5

In the year 2020, Hina gave the biggest surprise to fans by turning into a venomous shape-shifting serpent by giving a nod to Naagin 5. This supernatural serial saw her only in the opening episodes and boy, she nailed it as a Sarvashreshth Naagin.

Hacked

The birthday girl made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s film Hacked as Sameera Khanna. In the film, she performed many emotions brilliantly and the scared the shit out of us by highlighting the dark side of the digital world.

Unlock

The last on our list is Unlock, a web-series starring Hina and Kushal Tandon in leads. Talking about the former, as Suhani in this thriller drama, she gave fans chills in each frame. Spectacular is the word!

Well, these are the best roles played by Hina Khan till now. The actress in her career has done TV, films, web-shows, reality shows and we wait for what's next. Hina celebrates her 33rd birthday today and we at LatestLY wish her love and success ahead. Shine girl!!!

