Los Angeles, May 5: After two people got arrested pertaining to an alleged bomb scare at singer-songwriter Lady Gaga’s record-breaking concert in Rio de Janeiro, it’s now revealed that the artist was oblivious to what had happened, and only got to know about it through media reports. A man and a teenager were arrested hours before the singer’s free concert at Copacabana Beach on Saturday, May 3, over an alleged plot to target Brazil’s LGBTQ+ community with explosives, reports ‘People’ magazine.

A spokesperson for the singer, 39, said the singer had no idea about the alleged bomb threat at her show until it was reported in the media, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Lady Gaga Stuns Crowd During FireAid Concert Finale With New Song Co-Written With Fiancé Michael Polansky (Watch Video).

“We learned about this alleged threat via media reports this morning”, Gaga’s representative said in a statement, per the outlet. “Prior to and during the show, there were no known safety concerns, nor any communication from the police or authorities to Lady Gaga regarding any potential risks. Her team worked closely with law enforcement throughout the planning and execution of the concert and all parties were confident in the safety measures in place”.

Citing the Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro, the Guardian reported the news of arrest first. Gaga performed to her biggest crowd to date of an estimated 2.5 million people, and the highest attended concert by a female artist in history, at her Rio concert on Saturday. ‘Wednesday Season 2’: Lady Gaga To Make a Cameo Appearance in Jenna Ortega’s Hit Netflix Series – Reports.

As per ‘People’, the show went off without a hitch, despite the potential danger posed to concertgoers due to the alleged bomb threat. The Civil Police of Rio de Janeiro said in a press conference that the pair arrested were working together to “recruit” people at the concert to carry out “coordinated attacks” with “homemade explosives”.

