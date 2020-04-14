Abigail Breslin Birthday Special: From Zombieland to Little Miss Sunshine, Picking Five Best Roles of her Movie Career To Date

Abigail Breslin birthday special (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Abigail Breslin is like Natalie Portman, a child actor who went on to become a huge movie star. Well, in Abigail's case, she's still in the making but it won't be very long till she becomes everyone's new favourite. For someone who made her acting debut at a very young age of five, Breslin has definitely come a long way and has all the damn right to stay in Hollywood. A talented youngster who was blessed to recognise her calling at such a tender age, Abigail is determined to take up roles that would be challenging enough for the actor within her. Zombieland: Double Tap Movie Review - Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone's Gory Horror-Comedy Is Only Fun If You've Got The Thrills For Zombies.

As the pretty actress gets ready to celebrate her birthday amid quarantine, we pick and name five best roles of her film career to date. Obviously, it includes her debut movie, Signs.

Zombieland

Abigail plays Little Rock who looks innocent but clearly, she's not. For someone who shared the screen space with the likes of Woody Harrelson and Emma Stone, Abigail did a fine job and we were pretty impressed with her acting skills. We didn't say it before but the girl has a bright future ahead.

Signs

She made her debut with M. Night Shyamalan's science fiction horror film at a very young age. Breslin played one of the kids and we still think the movie is one of the most underrated ones of all time. While some may think of her as annoying in the film, we believe she was remarkable for a five-year-old.

Little Miss Sunshine

An American comedy where Breslin played Olive Hoover who wants to participate in a beauty pageant. Her family then decides to go on a road trip to California to simply help her participate. What follows next is an unforgettable journey that further helps the family members strengthen their bond. A heartwarming tale with a dash of comedy here and there.

Nim's Island

As the name suggests, Abigail played Nim who lives on a remote island with her father. This adventure movie was based on a children's story of the same name and revolved around overcoming one's fears. Ask us to describe the film in one word and we'd say, cute.

Definitely, Maybe

Another kid's tale featuring Ryan Reynolds this time. This one was about how a father makes his daughter understand his impending divorce by telling her the story of his past romantic relationships and also, how he ended up marrying her mother. Another cute story and a must-watch.

Happy Birthday, Abigail!