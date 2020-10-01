Actor Adam Sandler is spotted sporting a beard lately, and the actor reveals the new look is for a basketball flick he is shooting in Philadelphia. The 54-year-old star spoke about it during an interview with host Jimmy Kimmel when the latter teased him about his thick beard. "It's disgusting. I'm sorry. It's not a beard. It's a mask," joked Adam, according to a dailymail.co.uk report. Ice Cube to Star in Universal’s Sci-Fi Film; Plot Is Rumoured to Be on the Same Lines of 2009 Movie District 9

Sandler said that nobody liked his beard. "Nobody likes it at all. People on the street go, no! No, Adam. 'Doing it for a movie'. They go, no!' he said. Basketball star LeBron James' production company is producing the film that casts Sandler as an NBA scout who discovers a player in Spain and brings him to America. Black Widow, Eternals, West Side Story And Other Movies That Have Postponed Their Release Dates!

"LeBron's company had it and they called me up and asked if I wanted to be a part of it," recalled Sandler.

