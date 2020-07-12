The Bachchan family of Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya, barring Jaya and Shweta Bachchan Nanda, tested positive for COVID-19. While Amitabh and Abhishek were shifted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital on Saturday, July 11, Aishwarya and Aaradhya's reports came in on Sunday and Abhishek, in a tweet, revealed that the mother-daughter duo will be quarantining at home only. And while the entire nation has been praying for the Bachchans to get back to good health, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to acknowledge everyone's prayers for his family. Amitabh Bachchan Tests Positive For COVID-19, Admitted To Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital (View Tweet).

In a humbling tweet, Amitabh penned how it is not possible for him to reply and acknowledge every tweet sent his way, but expressed his gratitude to every single person who sent their prayers and wishes for his family and thanked them. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Daughter Aaradhya Bachchan Test Positive For COVID-19, Jaya Bachchan Tests Negative.

Check Out Amitabh's Tweet Below:

T 3592 - It shall not be possible for me to acknowledge and respond to all the prayers and wishes expressed by them that have shown concern towards Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me .. I put my hands together and say ..🙏 Thank you for your eternal love and affection .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 12, 2020

After Amitabh tested positive, he informed that his entire family and staff had also undergone tests. And while everyone else seems to have tested negative, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek have contracted the virus. The BMC also sanitised Bachchans' Juhu property Jalsa and also declared it a containment zone. We pray for the family's quick recovery.

