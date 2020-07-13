Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya have been tested positive for COVID-19. While the father-son duo has been moved to the isolation unit of Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital, Aishwarya and Aaradhya have reportedly been suggested home quarantine. The Bachchan parivaar’s bungalow in Juhu, Mumbai, has been sanitised and the area has been declared as containment zone by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). From fans to celebs, all are wishing a speedy recovery to the Bachchan family. Vivek Oberoi has also wished good health to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her family after they tested positive for COVID-19. Pawan Kalyan Wishes Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan a Speedy Recovery after the Father-Son Duo Tests Positive for Coronavirus.

The BMC the as declared all the four bungalows in Mumbai of the Bachchan family – Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa – as containment zones and sealed them, a civic official stated, reports PTI. Vivek Oberoi has extended his heartfelt wishes to the Bachchan family. He wrote, “Wishing @SrBachchan sir & @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery We’re all praying for you! Get well super soon! Take care.” As soon as reports of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya being tested positive for coronavirus hit the internet, Vivek posted, “Our prayers for the well being and quick recovery of the family.” BMC Declares Amitabh Bachchan's Juhu Bungalow Jalsa As a Containment Zone.

Vivek Oberoi’s Tweets For The Bachchans

Our prayers for the well being and quick recovery of the family🙏 https://t.co/23BEckqTLa — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 12, 2020

Wishing @SrBachchan sir & @juniorbachchan a speedy recovery🙏 We’re all praying for you! Get well super soon! Take care 🙏 — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) July 11, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan’s wife, veteran actress-MP Jaya Bachchan, has been tested negative for coronavirus. Big B has thanked everyone for their heartfelt prayers and good wishes. He wrote, “I put my hands together and say thank you for your eternal love and affection.”

