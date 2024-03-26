Actress Anne Hathaway shared that she was told she had zero sex appeal when she was a young actor just starting out in Hollywood. However she refused the claim and said: “I was like, ‘I’m a Scorpio. I know what I’m like on a Saturday night’.” The actress talked about it in her new Vanity Fair cover story. Hathaway joined the world of acting as a teenager with The Princess Diaries, when she was 17 years old. Anne Hathaway Walks Out of Vanity Fair Photoshoot in Solidarity with Condé Nast Protest.

The actress talked about how the cultural definition of what it means to be sexy was much more narrow during her early days of stardom than it is now, reports variety.com. “The male gaze was very dominant and very pervasive and very juvenile,” Hathaway said, noting that her feelings are far more important in the business nowadays than her physical appearance. Anne Hathaway Says It’s Not a Compliment When People Tell Her She Looks 'Good For Her Age'.

Anne Hathaway Reveals Shocking Comments on Hollywood's Beauty Standards:

Her latest role is that of single mother Solene in The Idea of You, based on Robinne Lee's bestselling novel of the same name. The film revolves around the blossoming and unexpected romance between 40-year-old Solene and the 24-year-old lead singer of the world’s most popular boy band. Asked why she was drawn to the film, the actress said it shows it’s never too late for a woman to come of age. The film is also sex-positive.

