Paul Rudd-starrer Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released in theatres on February 17, 2023. Directed by Peyton Reed, the film sees Scott Lang and team get stuck in the Quantum Realm while they have to face the wrath of Kang the Conqueror. However, after release, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania leaked on to torrent sites and is available from streaming on them as well. Ant-Man and the Wasp - Quantumania Review: Paul Rudd's Marvel Film Opens to Mixed Reviews From Critics, Call the Movie 'Underdeveloped' and 'Busy'.

Watch the Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked or surfaced online for free watch. As almost all film becomes the victim to this mess, it's very sad. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, the sites rebound elevating piracy and illegal download options. The cyber cell needs to take serious action regarding this. This really needs to be stopped with hard steps. Ant-Man and the Wasp - Quantumania: Paul Rudd's Marvel Flick Becomes Second MCU Film After Eternals to Receive 'Rotten' Rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

For the unversed, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang, Evangeline Lilly as Hope Van Dyne and Jonathan Majors as Kang. The film also stars Kathryn Newton, Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas and more. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is playing in theatres right now.

