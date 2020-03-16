Ariana Grande Requests Everyone to Take Coronavirus Seriously, Says ‘It Is Dangerous and Selfish to Take This Situation Lightly’

Ariana Grande (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

On Sunday singer Ariana Grande called out those who continue to dismiss the seriousness of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a series of tweets shared on social media, Ariana blasted people who speak and act irresponsibly because they're not in the high-risk group elderly people or those suffering from pre-existing medical conditions -- who are more likely to suffer severely from the disease. Coronavirus Effect! Orlando Bloom Returns Home Safely After His Upcoming Series Carnival Row’s Shoot Halts, Urges Fans to Practise Hand Wash.

"Please don't turn a blind eye. It is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly," Ariana wrote. Coronavirus Effect! Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds Heist Film Red Notice’s Netflix Production Halted.

Ariana Grande Requests People to take Coronavirus Seriously

Grande further mentioned that. "The 'we will be fine because we're young' mindset is putting people who aren't young and/or healthy in a lot of danger. You sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now."