Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer to Star in Call Me By Your Name Sequel

Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer From Call Me By Your Name (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Director Luca Guadagnino confirmed to the portal La Republica that the film is in developement, reports aceshowbiz.com. "Before coronavirus, I had a trip to the United States (planned) to meet a writer I love very much, whose name I don't want to say, to talk about the second part," Guadagino said. Elizabeth Hurley, Hannah Simone to Star in as Mother-Daughter For CBS Comedy Pilot.

He added: "Unfortunately, we had to cancel it. Of course, it is a great pleasure to work with Timothee Chalamet, Armie Hammer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Esther Garrel and the other actors. Everyone will be in the new movie." Exit West: Venom Actor Riz Ahmed In Talks to Star in Russo Brothers and Barack Obama’s Netflix Production.

"Call Me By Your Name", was based on the 2007 novel of the same name by André Aciman.